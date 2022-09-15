Latest in tech
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, testifies on cyber security at Twitter before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 13, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Sarah Silbiger for CNN
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.
Apple
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Iger attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, poses for a portrait, on August 22, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Apple unveiled the third iteration of its iPhone SE, touting a powerful A15 processor, a new camera system, 5G connectivity and better battery life.
Apple
Hackers look for vulnerabilities in voting machines at DEF CON 2022
CNN
CNN Business  — 

If you’ve ever worried you weren’t getting enough emails from businesses trying to sell you things, you’re in luck.

Amazon announced at its annual sellers conference, Amazon Accelerate, that US merchants will soon be able to send free marketing emails to reach some of their existing customers on the platform. This includes repeat customers, recent customers, and high-spend customers, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

For the many merchants who rely on Amazon (AMZN)’s platform, the move offers the possibility of fostering a more direct relationship with their customers and potentially convincing them to shop again and again. Amazon (AMZN) has said it has more than 1.9 million selling partners globally, and more than 300 million active customer accounts.

“Brands are able to quickly acquire new customers in the Amazon store, but they expressed a need for improved tools to increase customer lifetime value,” Benjamin Hartman, vice president of Amazon North America Selling Partner Services, said in a statement.

FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta talks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., June 28, 2022. California is accusing Amazon of violating the state's antitrust laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. In an 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday, Sept. 14, in San Francisco Superior Court, Bonta's office said Amazon had effectively barred sellers from offering lower prices for products elsewhere through contract provisions that harm the ability of other retailers to compete.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP

California AG sues Amazon over allegedly anticompetitive pricing contracts

But for the millions of customers who shop on Amazon, it risks adding to inboxes that may already be overflowing with promotional emails from retailers, hotels, dentists and more.

Amazon said it is currently testing the program, dubbed Tailored Audiences, in beta and has plans to make it available to all US sellers in early 2023. The tool will be available at no cost to sellers, and the company said it has plans to enhance the email designs with new templates.

The company said customers are able to opt out of marketing emails form Amazon and brands, if they wish.