How to help kids develop the confidence to try new things

This story is the fourth in a series looking at ways we can help our children restore, with patience and love, some of what the pandemic has taken away.
(CNN)One might hope that children's capacity for boredom would be matched by an appetite for all things new -- if only parenting were so easy. Trying new things is difficult for many children, whether a different food, activity or skill. They like what they know, and they know what they like.
The pandemic didn't help.
Access to novelty and the unknown was cut off these past few years. There was less exposure to other people's cooking, limited extracurricular activities and traveling, and fewer playdates with new friends whose homes have different smells, foods and rules, among other missed opportunities. Making matters worse, Covid-19 turned the world into a scarier place, where all things new and unknown came with an additional risk of getting sick.
"When kids are anxious, they tend to prefer predictability, familiarity and repetition, and they don't like uncertainty, unpredictability and change. Those last three words are a big part of living through the pandemic," said Eli Lebowitz, director of the Program for Anxiety Disorders at the Yale Child Study Center and author of "Breaking Free of Child Anxiety and OCD: A Scientifically Proven Program for Parents."
"All kids experienced loss, whether loss of their normal lives, their family's livelihood or loved ones," Lebowitz said. "It's not surprising that we are seeing kids retreat into the places where they do have control."
One of my main jobs as a parent is to expose my children to a wide variety of people and experiences. I do so with the hope that they become more open-minded, collecting a broad spectrum of colors with which they can paint the story of their lives.
Unfortunately, we are all a little rusty. Children need encouragement to get out there and experience the world, and parents and caregivers need help figuring out how to provide that help without making them feel insecure or overexposed. Such balance requires thoughtfulness and intention, which is not, fortunately, impossible to achieve.
Here are expert-approved tips on how to get your kids to try new things without freaking them out.
Start with what they know
Take something your kids already like or are good at, and push them to try it in a new environment or slightly different way, said Maurice J. Elias, professor of psychology at Rutgers University and co-author of "Emotionally Intelligent Parenting: How to Raise a Self-Disciplined, Responsible, Socially Skilled Child."