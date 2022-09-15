Russia hits dam in central Ukraine, in latest attack on civilian infrastructure

(CNN) Ukraine says Russian missile strikes have broken a major dam in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the latest attack from Moscow in a series of bombardments on civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Russia targeted the Karachunivske Reservoir, adding that it had no military value and the strikes would only impact local civilians.

The strikes destroyed a water pumping station and flooded the embankments, which are just a few meters from residential buildings, according to Ukrainian legislator Inna Sovsun.

Water spilled into the Inhulets River -- the right tributary of the Dnipro River in southeastern Ukraine. Residents in districts across Kryvyi Rih were asked to evacuate their homes on Thursday to avoid flood-risk.

Emergency services and rescuers worked overnight and into Thursday, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region's civil military administration said in a Telegram post. Valentyn Reznichenko said teams had done an "incredible job."