September 16, 2022

On this Friday edition of CNN 10, we’re exploring the latest efforts to avoid a strike among rail workers that could have sweeping effects on the supply chain, and we’re going deep sea diving off the coast of Central America.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Name the British monarch who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years.

2. Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks. In what U.S. state would you find the Flight 93 National Memorial where observers gathered to reflect on the day?

3. Who is the U.S. president who said “we choose go to the moon speech” at Rice University in 1962?

4. Name the current NASA program that plans to carry astronauts to the moon and ultimately establish a base on the moon for humans to live and work.

5. What south Asian nation, home to the Indus River, has seen a third of its land underwater this week following severe monsoon rains?

6. What’s the name of the NASA telescope that recently released an image of a newborn star in the Orion Nebula?

7. In what country would you find a CNN Hero using discarded computers to teach young people technology skills? (Hint: They were featured in Wednesday’s show!)

8. A recent report about what economic factor has analysts concerned that the U.S. is heading closer toward a recession?

9. What’s the name of the wildfire discussed in Friday’s episode that has consumed over 50,000 acres in northern California?

10. The purchase of what social media platform is being held up because of concerns over bots and fake accounts?

