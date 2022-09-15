Today, you’ll find a deal on The Sill plants, a discounted Thermacell Mosquito Repeller Gen 2.0 and savings on Under Armour. All that and more below.

Sidewalk Sale

Liven up your home with plants from The Sill, where a variety of bestselling houseplants are up to 50% off just in time for fall. Whether you’re looking for a low-maintenance tabletop cactus or a sizable indoor tree, the Sill has you covered with plants and supplies that will bring dimension and texture to your interior design. Beginner gardeners and certified green thumbs alike can take advantage of this sale through Sept. 18.

Friends and Family Sale

Finally, the sale that skin care obsessives have been waiting for: Supergoop!’s Friends and Family Sale, with 20% off everything sitewide. Today through Sept. 18, you can use code FF20 at checkout to save on the internet’s favorite sunscreen (including the massively popular Unseen Sunscreen), and resolve to wear sunscreen daily, no matter the season.

September Threshold Event

If your wardrobe could use a refresh, why not check out elevated basics, denim styles, cold weather outerwear and more from Everlane? Right now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site, since the brand is offering 20% off orders over $250 and 30% off orders over $350. The sale runs through Sept. 19 and offers markdowns on bestsellers that rarely go on sale, so don’t dillydally.

If you’re spending time outside this fall — or really, any time of year — you’ll want to keep bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller, which creates a 15-foot zone of bug-free space. Thermacell’s second-generation rechargeable device operates for 12 hours on a single refill, and it’s odor-free, unlike those DEET sprays you’re used to.

25% off sitewide with code UA25

Gear up for cool-weather workouts (and lounging around the house) with savings from Under Armour. Right now you can score 25% off sitewide — that’s thousands styles for men and women, including tops, bottoms, shoes and more. If your exercise clothes have seen better days, don’t miss this promo — just use code UA25 for the discount, which applies to outlet items too.

More deals to shop

• The Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD is up to $340 off right now, making it a great time to back up your summer vacation photos and important documents — just in case.

• Save up to $800 on Samsung’s elegant The Frame TV, which can make an artistic statement on the wall and stream your favorite content.

• Aurate is throwing a sale to mark customers having shopped more than 1 million grams of gold — save 28% off everything now through Sept. 19 with the code 1MILLION.

• Outward Hound’s hide-and-seek puzzle activity dog toy is just $5 right now.

• Keep your indoor air moisturized as the air starts to get dry with this Pure Enrichment Air Purifier and Humidifier, now $15 off when you clip the on-page coupon.

• Get your lip balm before the chilly temps hit — Burt’s Bees is offering 15% off everything on its website now through Sept. 19 with the code FALLFAVES.

• Get smooth, fast internet all over your house with TP-Link’s mesh Wi-Fi system and routers, both on sale on Amazon for up to 33% off.

• Z Grills are on sale at Woot! right now, including a model of its famous flagship wood pellet grill for $279 off.

• Mountain Hardwear is offering 60% off select insulated jackets just in time for chilly weather — just use the coupon code MHWSEP60 at checkout to save.

• Purell is offering up to 37% off sanitizing and disinfection products on Amazon right now, including wipes, hand gel and surface spray.

Deals you may have missed

$849.99 $399.99 with code IROBOTSALE at eBay

Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with a quality robot vacuum. Fortunately, the iRobot Roomba i7+, almost identical to one of our favorite Roomba models, the j7+, is steeply discounted right now in refurbished condition. Splurge for the i7+, which includes a self-empty base, and you’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout. The premium robo vac is just $399.99 when you use code IROBOTSALE.

$49.99 From $14.99 at Woot!

Whether they’re making a bold fashion statement or getting muddy in the backyard, there’s no denying — Crocs are everywhere. Right now you can save when you stock up on footwear for the whole family, whether it’s the Classic Clog or another style. You’ll save a few extra bucks when you log in to your Prime account as well. All you have to do is choose your favorite colors.

30% off sitewide with code CNN30

Underscored readers can save 30% off cookware sitewide at Greenpan with code CNN30 right now. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your cookware collection, it’s a great opportunity to save. We especially like the Levels Stackable Ceramic Frypan, which earned our pick for the best eco-friendly nonstick pan. GreenPan’s cookware collection is the best of both worlds — impressively nonstick without any potentially toxic coating.

$24.95 $15.99 at Amazon

These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just $15.99.