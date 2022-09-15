Economy
Locomotive's are coupled to railway cars at the Selkirk rail yard Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Selkirk, N.Y. Government officials and a variety of businesses are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike that would paralyze shipments of everything from crude and clothing to cars, a potential calamity for businesses that have struggled for more than two years due to COVID-19 related supply chain breakdowns. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Locomotive's are coupled to railway cars at the Selkirk rail yard Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Selkirk, N.Y. Government officials and a variety of businesses are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike that would paralyze shipments of everything from crude and clothing to cars, a potential calamity for businesses that have struggled for more than two years due to COVID-19 related supply chain breakdowns. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Hans Pennink/AP
Now playing
04:03
20 hours of negotiations end with tentative deal to avoid rail strike
Justin Wolfer Jerome Powell split
CNN / Getty Images
Now playing
01:52
'Both a warning and a threat': Economics professor decodes Fed chair's comments
02 Jerome Powell Jackson Hole Economic Symposium Opening Remarks 0826 SCREENSHOT
Kansas City Fed
Now playing
02:17
Fed chair lays out the 'unfortunate costs of reducing inflation'
Christine Romans 0825
Christine Romans 0825
CNN
Now playing
04:06
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan: Who it helps, who it doesn't
ryan young pkg vpx
CNN
Now playing
03:13
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Paige West quiet quitting engineer
Now playing
05:55
Engineer says she 'quiet quit' her job. Hear what that means
mary daly san fran fed president
Now playing
01:43
Fed official on recession talk: When we look at the data, I feel relieved
nightcap inflation 4x3
Now playing
02:25
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
romans cpi inflation new day
Now playing
01:10
'It didn't get worse': Romans breaks down key inflation data
online shopping prices matt egan
Now playing
01:51
Online shopping prices are starting to ease. Here's why that's significant
climate bill
Getty Images
Now playing
02:05
Here's how the Inflation Reduction Act could affect you
Austin Goolsbee
Now playing
04:06
Former WH economist assesses economy's direction following July jobs report
july jobs report solomon
Now playing
01:28
July jobs report doubles expectations
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 25, 2022 in New York City.
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 25, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Now playing
01:27
What is a recession?
Ana Duran inflation
Now playing
03:25
'I don't want to go bankrupt': High inflation leaves little room for unexpected costs
food banks inflation cohen pkg 3
St. Mary's Food Bank
Now playing
02:42
Food bank demand skyrockets as cash-strapped Americans seek help over inflation
New York CNN Business  — 

Freight railroad unions and management reached a tentative deal to avert a strike, addressing a key attendance policy that had been holding up the deal.

The tentative agreement will exempt “time off for certain medical events from carrier attendance policies,” according to a joint statement from the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART).

The unions said if this issue was not addressed in the new contract, workers would strike at 12:01 am ET Friday morning. A points-based attendance policy made it hard for workers to take time off for sick leave, because members would lose points – and the only way to get them back was to work more – or face penalty, according to the unions.

Amtrak coaches and locomotives sit in a yard as a locomotive backs four coaches, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Boe)
Amtrak coaches and locomotives sit in a yard as a locomotive backs four coaches, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Boe)
David Boe/AP/FILE

Amtrak working to restore service

Members will get one additional paid day off as well as voluntary assigned days off.

“Most importantly, for the first time ever, the agreement provides our members with the ability to take time away from work to attend to routine and preventive medical care, as well as exemptions from attendance policies for hospitalizations and surgical procedures,” the statement read.

The agreement also gives union members an immediate 14% raise with back pay dating back to 2020. It also includes raises totaling 24% during the five-year life of the contract, that runs from 2020 through 2024. It also gives them cash bonuses of $1,000 a year for five-year life of the contract.

There will be no copay or deductible increases or changes to health care. Monthly health care costs will freeze at the end of the five-year agreement, according to the statement.

The agreement will now go to members for a vote for ratification.