3 obscure scientific discoveries that had an outsize impact on society

(CNN)Discoveries involving a lab accident, venomous snails and a scientific instrument made from paper are some of the obscure, quirky or convoluted advances honored Wednesday with awards that celebrate research that ultimately had a big, if unexpected, impact on society.
Three teams of scientists won 2022 Golden Goose Awards, a prize organized by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, for their research projects that morphed from "wait, what?" moments to pioneering breakthroughs.
"The Golden Goose Award reminds us that potential discoveries could be hidden in every corner and illustrates the benefits of investing in basic research to propel innovation," said Sudip S. Parikh, chief executive officer at AAAS and executive publisher of the Science family of journals.
Here are this year's award-winning discoveries, which illuminate the unpredictable path of science and the benefits of investing in research that might not immediately pay off.
The rule-breaking paper microscope shaking up science
More than a decade ago, Stanford University bioengineer Manu Prakash was in the Thai jungle on a field trip for his research into rabies when he had an idea for a cheap, easy-to-use microscope.
"I saw this $50,000 microscope in a jungle in the middle of nowhere, locked in a room. It was an ironic moment. I could see immediately it wasn't the right tool," said Prakash, an associate professor and senior fellow at the university's Woods Institute for the Environment.
Why was this essential piece of scientific equipment that could help diagnose devastating diseases like malaria sitting unused? It was bulky and awkward to transport, required training to operate, and was difficult to maintain. As delicate and expensive as the instrument was, even trained technicians might feel nervous about using it, Prakash explained.
Prakash imagined an inexpensive microscope that could be used by anyone anywhere but was powerful enough to see a single bacterium. Along with his colleague Jim Cybulski, Prakash came up with the Foldscope -- a flat-packed microscope made from paper and a single ball lens.
"It took an immense amount of engineering. In that earliest phase, I was sat next to labs with million-dollar microscopes. We wanted to make a microscope at a price point of $1."
People initially thought the idea was a bit silly, Prakash said, and getting funding for the work was a challenge.
Fast-forward to 2022. The Foldscope isn't quite as cheap as a dollar, but at a cost of $1.75 to make, it's a tiny fraction of the price point of most lab equipment. The final magnification of the telescope is about 140x, powerful enough to see a malaria parasite in a cell. The instruments have been deployed across the world in a dizzying array of applications. Last year in India, the Foldscope was used to identify a new type of cyanobacteria. The microscope has also helped to identify fake drugs, Prakash said.
Prakash said Foldscope -- and the wider premise of frugal science -- has a bigger role to play in a world awash with misinformation: "I want to bring science into everyone's hands. Make it more personal. We have decoupled everyday life from the process of science."