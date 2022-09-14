CNN —

Jurors in the Chicago federal trial for R. Kelly and two of his former associates have reached a verdict, Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, told CNN.

Jurors have been deliberating for about 10 hours and have sent back multiple questions, asking for evidence and clarification on jury instructions.

Kelly is charged with producing and receiving child pornography, enticing minors to engage in criminal sexual activity and obstruction charges.

Derrel McDavid, Kelly’s former accountant and business manager, is charged with conspiracy to receive child pornography, receiving child pornography and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Milton “June” Brown, Kelly’s former assistant, is charged with conspiracy to receive child pornography.

Kelly, McDavid and Brown each pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jurors have listened to three weeks-worth of testimony, including from one woman who testified anonymously that Kelly sexually abused her and recorded the interactions when she was as young as 14. She was one of five minors who prosecutors allege Kelly sexually abused in the late 1990s by making explicit videos with four of them.

This is a developing story.