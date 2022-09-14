Authorities are investigating after a Northeastern University employee was injured when a package exploded on the Boston campus

(CNN) Authorities in Boston are investigating the motive behind a package sent to Northeastern University that exploded when a staff member opened it Tuesday evening, officials said.

The 45-year-old man who opened the package suffered minor hand injuries, according to university and law enforcement officials.

Investigators have not said how the package arrived onto the campus, stressing the investigation is ongoing.

The package contained a rambling note that criticized Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and the relationship between academic institutions and the developers of virtual reality, several federal law enforcement sources told CNN.

The package was sent to the university's virtual reality center and was opened by someone who works there, the sources noted.

