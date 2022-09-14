He grew up in a sausage-loving country, but now advocates for plant-based diets to fight the climate crisis

(CNN) Marco Springmann is from Germany's Ruhr region, a largely working-class area he likens to the American Rust Belt. His father made a living building generators for coal-fired power plants.

"It's a very practical, proletarian area that I'm from, and I guess, the diet that I grew up in was very much from the region," the University of Oxford researcher said. "Lots of sausages."

Germany happens to be one of the world's top consumers of sausages and produces more than 1.5 metric tons of it each year.

But Springmann's tastes started to change when he moved to the US for graduate school... or rather, his thinking started to change.

Springmann was studying to become a physicist when he began learning about the health concerns associated with meat. So, he began removing it from his diet. As he continued studying, he shifted to a completely plant-based diet. He also switched his area of research from physics to atmospheric science and climate change. At the crossroads of his two major interests -- health and climate — Springmann's research was showing how his plant-based diet lowered his carbon footprint.