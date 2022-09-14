Owner of a zero waste and refill store helps individuals live more plastic free

(CNN) "Being outside was where it felt sacred," Kimberly Flores recalled.

She was 10 years old and camping with her grandparents when she was struck by the majesty of nature.

"This is a gift that was given to us," she told CNN. "We get to live in this space and we need to take care of it."

Flores credits annual camping trips with her family for her appreciation of the environment.

Flores is the owner of fulFILLed -- a zero waste and refill store in Park City, Utah, where customers purchase sustainable household and personal care products. With refillable glass bottles, shoppers can buy all-purpose cleaner, shampoo, conditioner or laundry detergent by the ounce.

Customers can purchase personal and household products by the ounce at fulFILLed.

"I have 40 different refillable products," Flores said. "We are putting out the cleanest products that are currently on the market and you're purchasing it without having to buy your own trash. "

Read More