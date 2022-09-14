CNN —

The 30-year-old mother of three children found unresponsive on the Coney Island shoreline in Brooklyn has been arrested and charged in their deaths, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Erin Merdy has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of depraved indifference to human life, and three counts of murder with the victims under 11 years old, the official said.

The children died by drowning and their deaths are considered homicides, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday.