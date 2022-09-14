Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?

London (CNN) When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.

World leaders, politicians, public figures and European royals, as well as more than 500 dignitaries from around the world, will descend on London to pay their last respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch, who died Thursday at the age of 96

While no official guest list has yet been published, invitations have been sent.

US President Joe Biden was among the first to confirm he will be at the event, which will be attended by up to 2,000 people.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

"I don't know what the details are yet but I will be going," Biden told reporters on Friday.

