A'Ja Wilson powers Las Vegas Aces past Connecticut Sun, 85-71, to close in on first WNBA title

(CNN) The Las Vegas Aces moved one win away from securing the franchise's first WNBA title with a 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday in Nevada.

2022 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson ended the night with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Kelsey Plum -- after a disappointing performance in Game 1 -- contributed 20 points and seven assists and Chelsea Gray 21 points and eight assists.

It means the Aces take a 2-0 lead in the series and can close out the championship in Game 3 on Thursday.

"A'ja cussed me out before the game. That's all I needed," Plum said of her improved performance. ''It's about time I joined the party. They've been carrying us all week. It's good to hit some shots, but we've got one more.''

Having held on for a narrow 67-64 win in Game 1 -- the franchise's first victory in a WNBA Finals -- Las Vegas took a 23-15 lead in the first quarter on Tuesday.

Read More