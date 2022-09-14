Anderson Cooper explores loss and grief in deeply personal new CNN podcast

(CNN) In his new podcast, All There Is with Anderson Cooper, the CNN anchor reveals a personal struggle -- part of his life he has rarely talked about before.

Cooper began recording the podcast alone while packing up the apartment of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, two years after she died in 2019 at the age of 95.

Vanderbilt was a legendary fashion designer and artist. The great-great-granddaughter of railroad and shipping tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt, she lived a life marked by terrible tragedies and triumphs. In her apartment, Cooper discovered secret journals and fascinating keepsakes. In one box, he found a stack of telegrams from Frank Sinatra that had been sent to his mother when they were dating in the 1950s.

"They are exactly what you would hope loving telegrams from Frank Sinatra would sound like," Cooper said.

Cooper's father, Wyatt, a Mississippi writer, died suddenly in 1978 at age 50 after a heart attack, and 10 years later, Cooper's brother, Carter, died by suicide, killing himself in front of Gloria Vanderbilt when he was 23 years old.

