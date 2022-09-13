This story was adapted from the September 13 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Ukraine's stunning recapture of vast areas of Russian-held territory is renewing the focus on the most chilling unknown of a war already marked by extreme cruelty -- the depths to which a cornered Vladimir Putin might descend.

"The Russian regime is in trouble, I believe, and they have got to turn it," said retired Army Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack on CNN on Monday evening. "They are being backed into a corner domestically and not internationally, which makes this all very dangerous," he said.

Footage of scenes of liberation in Ukraine were regarded with delight in Washington, and as yet another important twist in a war that has often proved unpredictable.

"I think it is a pivotal moment. It really has changed what otherwise was a war of attrition, and clearly given Ukraine an advantage here that gives them momentum at a critical time," ex-CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" on Monday.

Ukraine's advance has quickly recaptured 6,000 square kilometers (around 2,300 square miles) in the east and south of the country, according to the Kyiv government. Its troops have been pushing forward in the northeastern region of Kharkiv and have been fighting a smaller offensive in the south.

In a potentially important political development, Russia's losses have broken through in Moscow despite the crushing of independent media. Some TV commentators and bloggers have criticized the conduct of the war and the Kremlin admitted that Putin was aware of developments, though insisted the "special operation" in Ukraine would succeed. In a show of considerable courage, given Putin's repressive record, deputies in 18 Russian districts called for his resignation, though it would be unwise to over interpret this as a sign of a broad revolt.

Surprising developments in Ukraine will offer new openings to Western governments keen to further increase the pressure on Putin, but they may also require another recalibration of US military aid and other assistance and a reconsideration of the possibilities for Ukraine as it seeks to expel Moscow's troops from all of its territory. The US says it remains committed to giving Ukraine what it needs to carry on the fight against Russia, although that could change after November's midterm elections if Republicans less willing to support a foreign war win control of Congress.

One key issue for the US is whether American military aid that first included anti-tank weapons and small arms, then included items like drones and howitzers, may now need to be adjusted again to help Zelensky's armed forces consolidate control over newly captured land and to repel any Russian counter-attacks.

"Now the war enters a new stage where the ability to move forces under fire and exploit weaknesses in Russian lines are of utmost importance," said Rafael Loss, coordinator for Pan-European Data Projects at the European Council on Foreign Relations. Western leaders could help Ukraine build on successes and liberate more land with battle tanks and armored vehicles, Loss said.

Putin's choice

In addition to tactical considerations, Ukraine's romp through previously held Russian territory poses the question of how Putin, who has invested enormous credibility into a war he has framed as a broader conflict against the West, might react to the reversals.

Military analysts have said that the breakthroughs by Ukrainian troops over the weekend are the most significant in the war since Russia abandoned its drive to capture the capital Kyiv in the early weeks after the invasion.

Basking in the latest Ukrainian victories, Zelensky almost taunted Putin in a Telegram post addressed to Russia Sunday, asking, "Do you still think that we are 'one nation?' Do you still think that you can scare us, break