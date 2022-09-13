The source said the full list of invitations had not yet been finalized, but that officials from three countries had been ruled out: Russia, Belarus and Myanmar.

In the case of Russia and Belarus, the source said their exclusion was due to Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which Belarus has supported. In the case of Myanmar, it is because of the treatment of the Rohingya people, the source said.

The Palace sends invitations to state funerals on the advice of the government, after members of the civil and diplomatic services have considered the political implications of inviting certain leaders.

Palace protocol is not to reveal invitees to family events, and it has not commented on the guest list.

Read More