New revelation about ancient eating habits could tell us a lot about the present, researchers say

(CNN) The breakfast habits of ancient Scots may not have been too different from ours, new research has found.

It's Scottish lakes that get the credit for preserving this culinary snapshot of the diets and habits of humans living thousands of years ago, revealing that they enjoyed hot-cereal-like porridge, according to a new study published in Nature Communications.

The finding comes via preserved bits of food DNA in Neolithic-era pottery that was submerged in the lake water. Commingled ancient wheat and dairy residues, which ultimately provided the first direct evidence of porridge-like foods on humans' menu, had been virtually absent from the prehistoric record. Now, archaeologists have a clear idea of the culinary practices of a 6,000-year-old community, which can offer key insights about the present.

"It is important to learn about people's past food procurement practices and culinary traditions to help us understand who we are today," said Lara González Carretero, a lecturer in bioarchaeology at the University of York in the United Kingdom, via email.

Shards of Neolithic pottery were found at Loch Bhorgastail, one of the ancient human-made islands.

Read More