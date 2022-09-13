The remnants of Kay to deliver flooding rains to the Desert Southwest

(CNN) Five days after Hurricane Kay made landfall along the Mexican coast, the storm's remnants are still causing problems hundreds of miles away.

Those remnants will pump an incredible amount of moisture into parts of the Southwest on Tuesday, triggering the potential for dangerous flash flooding.

"This is a somewhat unusual setup for Utah, as it is a bit uncommon to get tropical remnants moving through, so am anticipating a heightened risk for flooding," the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City said.

Dangerous flash flooding possible Tuesday

There's a moderate risk of flash flooding (level 3 of 4) for portions of Nevada, Arizona and Utah and a more widespread lesser flooding risk for much of the Desert Southwest and Intermountain West.

