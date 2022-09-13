Seattle Public Schools remain closed days into the new school year as teachers continue strike

(CNN) Five days into the new school year, Seattle Public Schools have yet to open their doors to students as teachers take part in a strike that continues without an agreement with the district.

The strike began Wednesday, which was meant to be the first day of school for about 50,000 students in the Seattle school district.

The action comes as schools around the country face shortages of teachers , who are increasingly voicing frustration at being underpaid and underappreciated, teaching in crowded classrooms and in challenging conditions made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Seattle, educators are on strike to demand more support for students, including interpretation and translation services for those receiving multilingual education, and improved special education staffing ratios, according to the Seattle Education Association, a union that represents about 6,000 employees.

"We're educators. We don't have lots of experience with striking. It's not what we want to be doing. We want to be in our schools with our students," teacher Ellen Santarelli said in a Facebook video. "However, to get what our students need ... we are willing to go outside of our comfort zones -- thousands of steps outside of our comfort zones."

