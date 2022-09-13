Sexual assault victim who alleges her DNA was used to arrest her sues San Francisco Police

(CNN) A sexual assault victim filed a federal lawsuit Monday alleging San Francisco Police violated her constitutional rights by relying on DNA taken from her rape kit years ago to arrest her in an unrelated burglary case.

The woman, identified only as "Jane Doe," alleges that law enforcement officers took her DNA in November 2016 as part of an investigation into her sexual assault. The San Francisco Police Department then, without her consent, put that DNA into a database and has for years tested it against crime scene DNA, according to the lawsuit.

In December 2021, an SFPD employee ran DNA from a burglary crime scene against the database and matched Doe to the crime, the lawsuit states. SFPD sought an arrest warrant for Doe and relied on the DNA match in the warrant, and she was arrested and charged with several burglary-related offenses.

The charges were later dropped, the suit states. Doe argues in the lawsuit against the city and county and several police officials that the use of her DNA represented an unlawful search and seizure and violated her civil rights.

"This case brings to light the San Francisco Police Department's shocking practice of placing crime victims' DNA into a permanent database without the victims' knowledge or consent," the lawsuit states. "Law enforcement officers test the victims' DNA for matches in every subsequent criminal investigation in which genetic material is recovered without any reasonable basis to suspect the victims are in any way connected to these completely unrelated crime scenes."