Gun violence has killed at least 1 rapper every year since 2018

(CNN)The death of rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles this week stunned the hip-hop community, but brought up familiar conversations that have been taking place for years.
The rapper was shot while eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in what appears to be a robbery, according to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore. Notably, Moore said a picture of the pair's meal had been posted on Instagram, with the location tagged.
PnB Rock isn't the first rapper to die by gun violence, but his death is another addition to a trend that dates back to at least 2018. Each year since then, gun violence -- whether through robbery or disagreement -- has killed at least one rapper who was either already famous or on the cusp of crossover fame.
"The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It's time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You're not loved like you think you are!!! You're prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What's not clicking???!!!" rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted after PnB Rock's death.
Her tweets and the organic conversations among other artists and fans on social media speak to common issues in hip-hop: masculinity, security and handling rising fame.
"The amount of non reported robbery attempts dealing with rappers are ridiculous.. hella rappers don't even speak on it cuz some feel it's embarrassing to admit or speak on. Rappers literally being targeted out there and ppl trying em in broad daylight," podcast host and entertainer DJ Akademiks tweeted Monday.
PnB Rock previously spoke with DJ Akademiks about an attempted robbery when he was out with his girlfriend and daughter. It appears the rapper, who hails from Philadelphia, did not have security when he was at Roscoe's Monday.
He now joins the list of rappers who were victims of gun violence. Here are some other notable names of artists killed since 2018:
2018: XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion was gunned down in June 18, 2018, in an apparent robbery as he left a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
Four men were arrested that same year in connection with the rapper's killing.
The 20-year-old was wildly popular at the time of his death. He rocketed to fame after his song "Look at Me," went viral on social media and SoundCloud in 2016.
He went on to be featured in XXL magazine's 2017 Freshman Class alongside other up-and-coming artists. His album "?" premiered at No. 1 when it was released in March 2018, according to Billboard.
The album's single "Sad!" peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 15 weeks on the charts, according to Billboard.
Right after his death, "Sad!" moved from No. 52 to No. 1 on Billboard 's Hot 100 chart. The song was the first posthumous No. 1 for a lead soloist since The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo Money Mo Problems" in 1997, according to Billboard.
The rapper was not without controversy: He was accused of homophobia after telling a story on a podcast of choking and severely beating a cellmate he suspected was gay while they both were housed in a juvenile detention center. He had also been awaiting trial for a domestic violence incident involving his pregnant girlfriend.
2019: Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle, an award-winning hip-hop artist and philanthropist, was shot at least 10 times on March 31, 2019, in Los Angeles.
The rapper's last message on Twitter read: "Having strong enemies is a blessing." It was later found that a conversation about snitching preceded his fatal shooting, according to a released grand jury testimony.
Authorities said Eric Holder fired the shots that killed Nipsey and wounded two other people. Holder, 29, previously pleaded not guilty in May 2019.
While Nipsey had been well-known on the underground circuit, he was gaining a mainstream following just before his death.
A year earlier, he launched the first Marathon Clothing smart store on West Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles. Nipsey also owned The Marathon Agency marketing company, investment firm SC Commercial Ventures and the record labels Proud 2 Pay and All Money In No Money Out Records, according to Press Atlan