Gun violence has killed at least 1 rapper every year since 2018

(CNN) The death of rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles this week stunned the hip-hop community, but brought up familiar conversations that have been taking place for years.

The rapper was shot while eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in what appears to be a robbery, according to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore. Notably, Moore said a picture of the pair's meal had been posted on Instagram, with the location tagged.

PnB Rock isn't the first rapper to die by gun violence, but his death is another addition to a trend that dates back to at least 2018. Each year since then, gun violence -- whether through robbery or disagreement -- has killed at least one rapper who was either already famous or on the cusp of crossover fame.

"The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It's time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You're not loved like you think you are!!! You're prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What's not clicking???!!!" rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted after PnB Rock's death.

Her tweets and the organic conversations among other artists and fans on social media speak to common issues in hip-hop: masculinity, security and handling rising fame.