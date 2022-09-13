14-year-old charged with murder in killing of Philadelphia employee at playground

(CNN) A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a woman at the Philadelphia playground where she worked, city officials confirm.

The teenager was charged with murder and other offenses related to the Friday shooting of Parks and Recreation employee Tiffany Fletcher at the Mill Creek Recreation Center in West Philadelphia, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

District Attorney Larry Krasner confirmed that the 14-year-old is being charged as an adult, but officials did not disclose the boy's name during a news conference on Monday.

CNN has reached out to the Defender Association of Philadelphia to determine whether they are representing the teenager.

Outlaw said officers heard multiple gunshots on Friday around 1:30 p.m. in the area of the recreation center and saw people running from the playground when they responded to the scene.

Read More