NYC officials are investigating the deaths of 3 children found on a Brooklyn beach. Here's what we know

(CNN) Authorities are investigating the deaths of three children who were found unresponsive along a New York City shoreline early Monday after a family member reported concerns about their safety.

The children -- a 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-and-a-half-month-old girl -- were found in Brooklyn's Coney Island around 4:42 a.m., according to NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey

All three children were pronounced dead after first responders conducted life-saving measures, including CPR, Corey added.

"We don't know exactly what happened here," Corey said during a news conference Monday, stressing that information was preliminary.

A woman authorities said is "believed to be the mother," was questioned by police Monday morning after they found her in Brighton Beach. The 30-year-old was later hospitalized, police said, not disclosing her condition.

