Americans won’t be going crazy with holiday gifts this year, according to a new forecast of seasonal retail sales. Analysts say the 15% growth in holiday shopping last year was largely impacted by the pandemic, when people were likely to purchase things rather than experiences. But now, increased prices have reshaped how many families are budgeting for everyday items – meaning shorter holiday gift lists this year.

1.Trump

The Justice Department has subpoenaed more than 30 people in former President Donald Trump’s orbit in recent days, a sign the DOJ is intensifying its criminal investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Among them are former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and Sean Dollman, who worked for Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign as chief financial officer, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. The subpoenas seek documents and in some cases testimony before a grand jury. This comes as members of the January 6 committee are set to meet in person today to debate whether to formally request that Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence appear before them.

2. Strikes

White House officials have been closely watching freight rail labor negotiations as the first national railroad strike in 30 years could begin as soon as this Friday. About 60,000 union members who work for the railroad are set to go on strike, including the engineers and conductors who make up the two-person crews on each train. The looming strike would bring the freight rail system, which carries nearly 30% of the nation’s freight, to a grinding halt. As a result, Amtrak announced Monday that it is preemptively suspending service on some of its long-range routes. Separately, about 15,000 nurses in Minnesota went on strike Monday in what the union called the largest private sector nurses strike in US history.

3. Monkeypox

The first US death due to monkeypox has been confirmed in Los Angeles County, health officials announced Monday. The CDC confirmed the link and said the person had a severely weakened immune system and had been hospitalized. Deaths from monkeypox are extremely rare and often affect babies, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as from HIV. To date, there have been almost 22,000 cases of probable or confirmed monkeypox cases reported in the US this year, CDC data shows. California has the most cases: 4,300.

4. Twitter

Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko is set to testify before Congress today in his first public appearance since detailing bombshell allegations against the social media company last month. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are expected to question Zatko about his claims that Twitter has undisclosed security and privacy vulnerabilities that could threaten users, investors and even US national security. His testimony today could lay the groundwork for deeper probes by Congress, federal regulators and law enforcement officials. It could also further complicate the legal battle over Twitter’s agreement to be acquired by billionaire Elon Musk and comes on the same day that Twitter shareholders are scheduled to vote on the deal.

5. Ukraine

Ukrainian officials say the entire region of Kharkiv was without electricity today, citing “insidious shelling by Russian [forces]” as the cause. While Ukraine has claimed major territorial gains in the Kharkiv region since the beginning of the month, various challenges remain to restore parts of the region to Ukrainian control. Meanwhile, deputies from 18 municipal districts in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino called for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s resignation, according to a petition with a list of signatures shared on Twitter Monday. “We, the municipal deputies of Russia, believe that the actions of its president Vladimir Putin are detrimental to Russia’s and its citizens’ future,” the petition said.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Emmys Awards 2022: See the full list of winners

Here’s who took home the most awards at the 74th Emmy Awards, celebrating the best in television. (Pro-tip: If you’re looking for a new binge-worthy show, this list is for you.)

Apple iOS 16 is now available for download

Apple released its latest software upgrade that allows you to personalize your iPhone’s lock screens. Check out what else you can do with iOS 16.

Dining at 1,820 feet, in South Korea’s highest restaurant

Your dinner table is ready… and it’s a window seat on the 123rd floor. What do you think about the view?

150-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton will be auctioned in Paris

A paleontology expert said fossil collectors have been asking for “a dinosaur that can fit my living room.” Well, here it is – colossal price tag and all.

Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision

These three children have a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time. So, their parents came up with a brilliant idea: Travel the world now to store up “visual memories” for later.

IN MEMORIAM

French-Swiss director, Jean-Luc Godard – a key figure in the Nouvelle Vague, the film-making movement that revolutionized cinema in the late 1950s and 60s – has died aged 91, French media is reporting. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted a tribute to the director, writing the country has lost a “national treasure.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

4

That’s how many days NASA is pushing back the next launch attempt for its Artemis I mega moon rocket, moving the new target launch date to September 27. The space agency said Monday it is still working through an issue with the rocket after it sprung a leak during the last launch attempt at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, September 3. A potential backup launch date for October 2 is also “under review,” according to NASA.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Cancer does not discriminate red and blue. It doesn’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat. Beating cancer is something we can do together.”

–President Joe Biden, delivering a speech Monday focused on his “Moonshot” initiative to reduce cancer deaths in the US by at least 50% in the next 25 years. Biden – who lost his son to brain cancer – called the goal “completely doable” and said he would use his authority to increase funding for cancer research. Biden’s speech came on the 60th anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy’s original “Moonshot” speech, in which he unveiled his goal of landing a man on the moon.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Before Alarm Clocks, There Were ‘Knocker-Uppers’

Life without alarm clocks

Before alarm clocks were created, people known as “knocker-uppers” were paid to stroll around cities and wake people up. (Click here to view)