King Charles III and Camilla visit Northern Ireland as thousands of mourners file past Queen's coffin

(CNN) King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, as thousands of people continue to file past the Queen's coffin lying in state in Edinburgh.

Tuesday's historic visit saw the King arrive at the royal residence, Hillsborough Castle, where he greeted the public and looked at floral tributes. There he will meet with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, and the leaders of Northern Ireland's biggest political parties.

Following a reception at the castle, the King and the Queen Consort will attend an afternoon service of prayer and reflection at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. They will also be introduced to faith and community leaders from across Northern Ireland. More than 800 people are expected to be taking part in the religious service.

His visit comes at an uneasy moment for Northern Ireland, where political tensions are high and key issues around Brexit remain unresolved.