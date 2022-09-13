Russell Wilson booed in return to Seattle as Denver Broncos lose to Seahawks

(CNN) He might've brought the Seattle Seahawks their first Super Bowl title, but upon his return to the Pacific Northwest with his new team on Monday, Russell Wilson certainly didn't get a hero's welcome.

Wilson -- now the quarterback of the Denver Broncos after having been traded from the Seahawks following a successful 10-year stint -- was booed by the majority inside Lumen Field when he took to the gridiron for the first time in his new colors.

And the evening didn't get any better for Wilson, as he and the Broncos were edged out 17-16 by the Seahawks.

However, Wilson said he expected the hostile reception upon his return to the city he had called home for a decade.

"It didn't bother me, you know, it's a hostile environment, it always has been. I didn't expect them to give a round of applause every once in a while," Wilson said with a smile after the game.

