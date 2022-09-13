Mike Trout on the verge of MLB record after hitting a home run in seventh straight game

(CNN) Ten-time Major League Baseball All-Star Mike Trout hit his seventh homer in seven games with a two-run drive in the fifth inning, but it wasn't enough as the Los Angeles Angels fell to the Cleveland Guardians 5-4.

If Trout goes the distance against the Guardians later on Tuesday, he will join Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr. as the only players who have hit homers in eight consecutive games.

"That's good company to be in," Trout said after the game, according to ESPN. "I'm just putting a good swing on the ball and they're going out."

"I'm going up there ready to hit and whatever happens, happens," Trout said. "I'll come in (Tuesday) and do the same thing because it's working for me."

"He just missed one earlier, and you could see his swings were good," Angles' interim manager Phil Nevin said, according to ESPN. "You knew if the guy missed down in the zone there, he might get one. And sure enough, the first pitch of that at-bat, he threw a fastball down in the zone and Trouty got it. It was a big homer in a big spot to tie the game and really gave us a lot of life."

Read More