NBA player Anthony Edwards apologizes for insensitive social media post as league is 'reviewing the matter'

(CNN) Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has apologized for a recent social media post in which he used homophobic language.

On his Instagram story, which was recorded and shared by others before it was deleted, a person is apparently inside a car with the window partially rolled down and records a small gathering of men standing together at a short distance away.

Some of the men are hugging. A voice can be heard saying "look at these queer a** n***ers."

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I'm incredibly sorry," the 21-year-old wrote on his verified Twitter account on Sunday. "It's unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there's no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

The NBA is "reviewing the matter," league spokesperson Mike Bass told CNN on Monday.

