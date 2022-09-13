Oil and Energy
chevron ceo mike wirth
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images
video thumbnail iea director 1
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
Jens Buettner/dpa/AP
bruno le maire ctw 0719
CNN
amanpour peter szijjarto
CNN
gas price explainer
Janos Kummer/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Christine Romans
CNN
biden putin SPLIT 0220
Getty Images
gas prices affil vpx screengrab
KTVK/KPHO
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
oecd secretary general mathias cormann
CNN
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
MILL VALLEY, CA - MARCH 03: A customer pumps gasoline into his car at an Arco gas station on March 3, 2015 in Mill Valley, California. U.S. gas prices have surged an average of 39 cents in the past 35 days as a result of the price of crude oil prices increases, scheduled seasonal refinery maintenance beginning and a labor dispute at a Tesoro refinery. It is predicted that the price of gas will continue to rise through March. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
SCHWEDT, GERMANY - MAY 03: In this aerial view, huge tanks for crude oil of the PCK oil refinery, which is majority owned by Russian energy company Rosneft and processes oil coming from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, stands on May 3, 2022 in Schwedt, Germany. European Union member states are to meet later this week to possibly agree on a phased-in ban on oil imports from Russia after Germany, which relies heavily on Russian energy imports, recently said it was willing to support a ban. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)
Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images
Ursula von der Leyen
Reuters
New York CNN Business  — 

Prices at the pump have fallen along with the cost of a barrel of crude oil. But the CEO of Chevron, one of the world’s largest energy companies, thinks consumers in the United States should be prepared for a shock when they get home heating bills this winter.

Chevron chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said in an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow that “there’s certainly a risk that costs will go up” for American consumers.

Wirth is not predicting a rise of the magnitude seen in Europe, where prices have skyrocketed, largely due to the impact of Russia limiting exports of natural gas. The energy situation in the United Kingdom and on the continent is far more dire.

“Prices already are very high relative to history and relative to the rest of the world. We’re already seeing this impact being felt in the European economy and I do think it’s likely that Europe goes into a recession,” Wirth said.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018.
Rick Wilking/Reuters

Warren Buffett must really love oil. Berkshire boosts Occidental Petroleum stake

But he told CNN that natural gas prices could be “significantly higher” this winter in the United States.

Oil prices are up more than 15% so far this year. That has helped boost sales, earnings and the stock prices of companies like Chevron (CVX). Shares of Chevron (CVX) are up nearly 40% in 2022, making them the best performer in the Dow. Rival Exxon Mobi (XOM)l has soared almost 60%.

Chevron reported net income of $11.6 billion in the second quarter and analysts are forecasting that the company will post an annual profit of $36.2 billion.

Harlow asked Wirth if a so-called windfall tax on oil industry profits, as some Democratic lawmakers have called for, would make sense. Wirth strongly disagreed.

“Windfall profits taxes have been tried before in this country. They didn’t achieve the goal that was desired,” he said.

Boosting supplies instead of taxing Big Oil profits?

Wirth argued that energy prices will go down if there is more supply in America … and companies like Chevron will produce more oil if they have the financial motivation to do so.

“If you increase taxes on the industry, that does not incentivize investment, it discourages investment. And that’s a simple economic truth,” Wirth said. “We work around the world and our capital is mobile. And so a windfall profits tax in one country is likely to move that investment somewhere else.”

Wirth also pointed out that the energy industry is notorious for having big boom periods and equally bad busts. So he did not think that Chevron should be penalized now because prices are high.

“I recognize that high energy prices are difficult for consumers. That’s why we’ve talked about increasing production, trying to increase supply to markets in a commodity business,” he said. “You go through these cycles. Two years ago, we were losing billions of dollars a quarter. Now we’re making strong profits.”

Wirth is not a fan of calls from US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to ban exports of American oil to nations that may need more crude.

“An export ban runs the risk of taking supplies that are needed in other parts of the world and reducing those which can drive world prices up, which then can affect the price of imports into this country,” he said.

A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station on July 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Exxon and Chevron posted record high earnings during the second quarter of 2022 as energy stocks have faltered in recent months.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Here's why gas prices are sinking

Wirth expressed broader concerns about how politicized oil prices have become as well.

He said he’s had more discussions with the Biden administration lately than he did during the president’s first few months in office, but he remains concerned about some of the “sharp rhetoric” from the White House and others in Washington about inflation. He said politicians are not always “well informed about how energy markets really work.”

Chevron and other oil giants also face constant criticism from people concerned about climate change. Wirth acknowledged the worries and did not attempt to minimize them.

“Climate change is real. It’s underway,” he said.

But he also told CNN that the company can only do so much at a time when the world still needs oil.

“We take it very seriously, Our objective is to deliver lower carbon energy to supply a growing economy. We also need to keep the economy running. And I think the the instability we’re seeing in certain markets around the world today is a signal that is we can’t count on tomorrow’s energy system until it’s built,” he said.