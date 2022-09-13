CNN —

Jennifer Coolidge has set a new standard on how award winners should respond to being played off the stage.

Coolidge won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her role as the quirky Tanya McQuoid in the HBO limited series “The White Lotus” on Monday, but she didn’t have a chance to finish her speech.

Coolidge greeted the audience with her signature way of speaking, telling them, “Hey, hi.” Dressed in a sparkling emerald green dress, she said she took a lavender bath that caused her to “swell up” inside her dress.

The music quickly began playing her off when she started thanking people, but she continued on. When producers cued “Hit the Road Jack,” she began to dance along to the music. The crowd loved it.

Many people took to social media to blast the Emmys for playing her off as she was speaking. Writer Bess Kalb wrote, “I speak for the United States of America when I say: Less scripted banter between presenters more Jennifer Coolidge.”

Chasten Buttigieg wrote, “Listen, I don’t know how these things work, but who plays Jennifer Coolidge off the stage?!”