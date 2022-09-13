CNN —

French-Swiss director, Jean-Luc Godard – a key figure in the Nouvelle Vague, the film-making movement that revolutionized cinema in the late 1950s and 60s – has died aged 91, French media is reporting.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted a tribute to the director, writing the country has lost a “national treasure.”

“It was like an apparition in French cinema,” Macron tweeted. “Then he became one of its masters. Jean-Luc Godard, the most iconoclastic of New Wave directors, had invented a resolutely modern, intensely free art. We lose a national treasure, a genius outlook.”

French newspaper Liberation was the first to report Godard’s death.

