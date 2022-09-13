Today, you’ll find a deal on the Shark Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro ZU780, a discounted SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD and savings on a Lyft $100 digital gift card. All that and more below.

$139.99 From $102.99 at Best Buy

SanDisk SanDisk

The best way to back up your data is with an external drive. Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive from Sandisk. The durable build of this model offers protection from drops of up to 6.5 feet, making it perfect for on-the-go use. The 500GB, 1TB and 2TB options are all currently seeing a hefty discount. For those searching for a top-of-the-line hard drive, the SanDisk will not disappoint.

$997.99 From $739.99 at Woot!

Samsung Samsung

Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. The Frame won’t intrude on your aesthetic, thanks to its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, which transforms the screen into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Right now, Woot! is offering the 43-, 50- and 65-inch for numbers that beat the Samsung Discover Event prices by a mile.

$369.99 $199 at Walmart

Shark Shark

With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now, a similar model is heavily discounted at Walmart, meaning you can achieve squeaky-clean floors for less. In addition to all the best features of our top pick, this vacuum possesses DuoClean technology, a dual-brushroll system that can effectively deep-clean carpets and engage floors for a polished look. At over half off right now, this vacuum is a steal you won’t want to miss.

Fall Sale

Avocado Avocado

Avocado aims to be the go-to company for all your organic bedding needs, and sustainability is at the core of its mission. During its fall sale, you can save hundreds. Use code ECO for $100 Eco Organic Mattresses; code GREEN for $200 off the Green, Vegan and Latex mattresses; and code LUXE for $300 off the Organic Luxury mattress. With this plethora of discounts, you can build the sustainable bedroom of your dreams. Just be sure to shop before the sale ends on Oct. 4.

$100 $90 at Best Buy

Lyft CNNMoney/Shutterstock

Gift card discounts are effectively free money, and we all use rideshare apps from time to time (or more often than that — we don’t judge). A $100 Lyft digital gift card is $90 at Best Buy right now. Rides don’t come cheap, so treat yourself to $10 off the next time you don’t feel like braving the subway. A Lyft gift card also makes a great gift for anyone, without the guesswork of personal preferences.

More deals to shop

• The first-gen Apple Pencil is almost $30 off on Amazon right now if you’ve been thinking about diving into drawing or dreaming of being able to handwrite on your iPad.

• Gentle but effective skincare products like Cetaphil, Differin and Eucerin are buy-one-get-one-25%-off at Target right now.

• REI is having a huge sale on Adidas apparel just in time for us to gear up for cooler temps. Think deep discounts on about 50 styles of hiking shoes, running shoes, mountaineering pants, rain-ready running jackets and more.

• This Apple Magsafe charger gets your devices juiced up without making you fumble with a million cables — and it’s $10 off right now at Verizon.

• Now through September 13, Madewell Insiders (it’s free to sign up) get 25% off sitewide — and if you’re a superfan and in the Star or Icon tiers, that discount goes up to 30% off.

• Dash kitchen tools — think egg-bite makers, griddles and Safe Slice mandolines — are up to 36% off on Amazon.

• If you’re upgrading your mattress anytime soon, check out Brentwood Home’s current sale. Use the code CYPRESS for $100 off Cypress Affordable Memory Foam Mattress and SNOOZE for $150 off Oceano, Crystal Cove and Hybrid Latex mattresses, and there’s no code needed to save 30% off the Easy Adjustable Power Base.

• Blink Mini cameras are small but mighty, with 1080 HD video and night vision plus Alexa and two-way audio. Right now they’re starting at $9.99 online.

• Get a ton of (36) AAA Amazon Basics batteries for a few bucks off when you purchase them as a one-off buy.

• Eddie Bauer is offering 60% off select footwear today and today only, so shop your fall outdoor and around-town shoes while they’re extremely marked down.

Deals you may have missed

30% off sitewide with code CNN30

GreenPan

Underscored readers can save 30% off cookware sitewide at Greenpan with code CNN30 right now. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your cookware collection, it’s a great opportunity to save. We especially like the Levels Stackable Ceramic Frypan, which earned our pick for the best eco-friendly nonstick pan. GreenPan’s cookware collection is the best of both worlds — impressively nonstick without any potentially toxic coating.

$24.95 $15.99 at Amazon

MMmat Kate Bratskeir/CNN

These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just $15.99.

$109 $65 at Parachute

Parachute Parachute

Parachute is known for its high-quality linens, loungewear and more, including our favorite linen sheets, gorgeous bed frames and more. If you want to prioritize comfort and style, don’t miss this discount on Parachute’s Soft Rib Robe. Available in three neutral shades, this modern robe features Turkish cotton and seamless design for maximum coziness this autumn. Regularly $109, it’s just $65 right now.

$72 $45.73 at REI

Stanley Stanley

Sturdy, insulated and dishwasher-safe, this bottle is a must-have for on-the-go coffee this fall. At full price it’s quite the investment, but right now the Stanley is nicely discounted at REI. Constructed from stainless steel and sporting a rubberized grip, this bottle keeps your beverages perfectly hot (or cold), making it a worthy upgrade for daily use.