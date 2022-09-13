Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Authorities in Pakistan have warned it could take up to six months for deadly flood waters to recede in the country's hardest-hit areas, as fears rise over the threat posed by waterborne diseases including cholera and dengue.

Floods caused by record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountain regions have so far claimed the lives of more than 1,400 people, and affected an estimated 33 million more, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops. Damages are now expected to total more than $30 billion -- triple that of an earlier estimate of around $10 billion.

"Karachi is seeing an outbreak of dengue as hundreds and thousands of patients are reporting daily at government and private hospitals. The dengue cases this year are 50% higher than last year. With 584,246 people in camps throughout the country, the health crisis could wreak havoc if it will go unchecked," Pakistan's climate minister Sherry Rehman said Monday.

Rehman warned the country was now facing the prospect of massive food shortages, owing to the destruction of up to 70% of staple crops such as rice and maize, and urgently needed "food, tents and medicines."

Rising flood waters also remain a risk, especially in hard hit areas along the Indus River in Sindh province, with meteorological forecasts indicating continuous rainfall is expected to stretch through to September.

