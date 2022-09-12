Man accused of killing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher indicted on rape charges in separate case

(CNN) The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher has been indicted on aggravated rape charges for a separate 2021 incident, according to court documents.

Cleotha Henderson, 38, appeared in a Shelby County courtroom Monday after he was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated rape, kidnapping and unlawful possession of a weapon for a September 21, 2021, incident involving a different woman.

The weapons charge was the only item on the docket Monday for Henderson. The hearing was procedural, and the judge set Henderson's next hearing for September 19. The Shelby County Public Defender's Office, which was appointed to Henderson's case regarding Fletcher, will also represent him in the latest case, said Shelby County Judge Louis J. Montesi Jr.

Henderson was issued a $3,500 bond for the weapons charge, said the judge. He remains in the Shelby County Jail on no bond for the murder charges against him in the Fletcher case.

The Shelby County District Attorney's office did not provide a comment to CNN, citing the pending case. CNN has also reached out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations but has not yet heard back.

Read More