A former MLB pitcher-turned-police officer was killed in a crash while on his way to a 9/11 memorial ceremony

(CNN) A former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired from the sport to become a New York City area police officer was killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday, authorities said.

Anthony Varvaro, 37, was on his way to an assignment at Manhattan's World Trade Center 9/11 ceremony when the crash happened, the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association said in a statement

Varvaro, who was an officer at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department for about six years, previously played for the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.

"The entire Port Authority family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Officer Anthony Varvaro" the Port Authority said in a statement to CNN affiliate WABC . "Officer Varvaro represented the very best of this agency and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service."

This undated photo shows police officer Anthony Varvaro.

"On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center -- including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department -- our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro," the statement said.

