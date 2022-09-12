CNN —

Blue Origin experienced an “anomaly” during an uncrewed launch of its New Shepard rocket from West Texas on Monday morning, triggering an abort system that allowed the capsule to parachute to Earth.

“This was a payload mission with no astronauts on board. The capsule escape system functioned as designed,” the company tweeted.

A livestream of the launch showed the crew capsule, which had no one inside at the time, dramatically ejected from the rocket as it approached Max Q, or the time during the flight when the vehicle is buffeted by the atmosphere the most. The capsule at the top of ship then was to parachuted back to earth.

“It appears we’ve experienced an anomaly with today’s flight, this was unplanned and we do not have any details yet, but our crew capsule was able to escape successfully,” a Blue Origin employee said during the livestream of the launch.

The NS-23 mission was flying 36 payloads, with two flying on the exterior of the booster. Eighteen of the payloads on the flight are funded by NASA, Blue Origin has said.

The private space-faring company, which was founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, tweeted that it was “responding to an issue this morning at our Launch Site One location in West Texas.” The tweet continued: “More information to come as it is available.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.