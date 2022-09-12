The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Published 3:54 AM EDT, Mon September 12, 2022
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
The NFL regular season kicked off Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills defeating the Los Angeles Rams, last season's Super Bowl champions, in the opening game.
Who will lift the Lombardi Trophy this time around? The Bills are among a host of high-powered teams looking to knock the Rams off their perch.
Check out some of the most memorable moments from the 2022 NFL season.
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Photos: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season