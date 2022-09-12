The best photos from the 2022 NFL season

Published 3:54 AM EDT, Mon September 12, 2022

Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day -- four interceptions and a lost fumble -- in a 23-20 loss.

The NFL regular season kicked off Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills defeating the Los Angeles Rams, last season's Super Bowl champions, in the opening game.

Who will lift the Lombardi Trophy this time around? The Bills are among a host of high-powered teams looking to knock the Rams off their perch.

Check out some of the most memorable moments from the 2022 NFL season.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) had nine receptions for 184 yards and two TDs in a big 23-7 division win against the Green Bay Packers on September 11 in Minneapolis. This pass, however, was incomplete.
Abbie Parr/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns.
Rusty Jones/AP
Soldiers hold the American flag during the national anthem before the first half of game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on September 11 in Atlanta.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The statement victory on NFL Opening Day shows the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/10/sport/nfl-team-popularity-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Bills are serious contenders</a> for the title in 2022.
Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Detroit Lions fans play catch with running back Jamaal Williams (30) at Ford Field. The Lions fell just short in a late comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles -- scoring 14 points in the 4th quarter -- to lose 38-35.
Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo prior to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with either the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors on the day, he went viral following the Bills' big win, <a href="https://twitter.com/obj/status/1568070244119498754" target="_blank" target="_blank">tweeting</a>, "Sheeesh.... Bills mafia ??????"
Ben Liebenberg via AP
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (R) makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (L) in the second half of their game in Atlanta on September 11. Thomas had two TD catches on the day as the Saints outscored the Falcons by 14 in the fourth to win 27-26.
Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates after the Bears' 19-10 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Fields threw for two touchdowns on a rain-soaked day in Chicago.
Daniel Bartel/USA Today Sports/Reuters
