(CNN) It wasn't just the one-sided nature of the team's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which would have troubled Dallas Cowboys fans on Sunday night; the sight of their star quarterback leaving with a hand injury was enough to give nightmares.

In the Cowboys' season-opening game in front of a raucous crowd at their AT&T Stadium against Tom Brady and the Bucs, Dallas's 2022 season began with a stutter and a scare.

If the struggling offensive performance wasn't enough to worry about -- Dallas didn't score after opening the game with field goal -- a potentially serious injury to Dak Prescott could have long-term repercussions.

In the fourth quarter, as he attempted to power the offense and produce a comeback, Prescott's throwing hand -- his right -- connected with the hands of Bucs outside linebacker Shaq Barrett during a pass attempt.

Prescott walks away from the podium during the post-game press conference after losing against the Bucs.

The 29-year-old's discomfort was evident almost immediately, and he jogged back to the locker room with an athletic trainer.

Read More