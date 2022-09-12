Today, you’ll find a deal on MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, a discounted Revlon One-Step and savings at the Discover Samsung Event. All that and more below.

Discover Samsung Event

Samsung Samsung

Now through Sept. 18, you can save big on tech essentials, thanks to the Discover Samsung Event. Whether you’re shopping for a new phone, tablet or television, wireless earbuds or even a vacuum, this sale has you covered. No matter what you’re looking for, these deals are certainly worth a browse — and there are new deals every day of the promo.

30% off sitewide with code CNN30

Greenpan Macy's

Underscored readers can save 30% off cookware sitewide at Greenpan with code CNN30 right now. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your cookware collection, it’s a great opportunity to save. We especially like the Levels Stackable Ceramic Frypan, which earned our pick for the best eco-friendly nonstick pan. GreenPan’s cookware collection is the best of both worlds — impressively nonstick without any potentially toxic coating.

$39.99 $23.67 at Amazon

Thermacell Thermacell

If you’re spending time outside this fall — or really, any time of year — you’ll want to keep bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller, which creates a 20-foot zone of bug-free space. Thermacell’s device operates for hours on a single charge, and it’s odor-free, unlike those DEET sprays you’re used to.

$59.99 $28.88 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Target

Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is down to just $28.88 at Amazon — close to the lowest price we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

$24.95 $15.99 at Amazon

MMMat Kate Bratskeir/CNN

These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just $16.

More deals to shop

• Get up to 24% off an Apple Watch 7 (a newer model we like) during this Amazon promo.

• Keep your information safe on a durable SanDisk external hard drive — our top pick is on sale right now.

• If you’re looking for a solution to dull locks, a set of must-have Olaplex hair products is massively on sale right now.

• Halloween isn’t too far away, and Chewy is offering BOGO 50% off costumes to dress up your pets for the holiday.

• Save on kitchen tools from Cuisinart, discounted at Woot! right now.

• The cult-favorite Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is on sale in a few colors at Nordstrom right now.

• This refurbished food processor by Cuisinart makes even the most complicated recipes a relative breeze.

• These New Balance 574 sneakers combine comfort and style, so you can pair them with slacks or workout clothes any day of the week.

• Jackets, vests, Baggies shorts and more are up to half off during REI’s sale on Patagonia gear.

• Save on a pair of refurbished AirPods 3 — right now they’re just over $100, a true steal.

Deals you may have missed

$109 $65 at Parachute

Parachute Parachute

Parachute is known for its high-quality linens, loungewear and more — including our favorite linen sheets, gorgeous bed frames and more. If you want to prioritize comfort and style, don’t miss this discount on Parachute’s Soft Rib Robe. Available in three neutral shades, this modern robe features Turkish cotton and seamless design for maximum coziness this autumn. Regularly $109, it’s just $65 right now.

$59.99 $45.99 at Amazon

Anker Anker

Anker is far and away our brand of choice when it comes to chargers — earning the top three spots in our testing. The Nano II is impressively powerful, even if it ranked just shy of our rankings. You’ll be able to juice up a phone, tablet and more in no time. This compact charger is $14 off when you clip the on-page coupon.

$72 $45.73 at REI

Stanley Stanley

Sturdy, insulated and dishwasher-safe, this bottle is a must-have for on-the-go coffee this fall. At full price it’s quite the investment, but right now the Stanley is nicely discounted at REI. Constructed from stainless steel and sporting a rubberized grip, this bottle keeps your beverages perfectly hot (or cold), making it a worthy upgrade for daily use.