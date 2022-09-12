Amtrak coaches and locomotives sit in a yard as a locomotive backs four coaches, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Boe)
Amtrak announced Monday that it is preemptively suspending service on some of its long range routes, mostly out of Chicago, due to a looming freight rail strike.

“Amtrak is closely monitoring the ongoing freight rail – rail labor contract negotiations. The negotiations do not involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce. While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week,” Amtrak said in a statement.

Among the routes being suspended are long distance routes from Chicago to Los Angeles, Chicago to Seattle, Chicago to San Francisco and a portion of one of its routes that runs from Los Angeles to San Antonio.

Amtrak calls these “initial adjustments” and says it “could be followed by impacts to all Long Distance and most State-Supported routes.”

MECCA, CA - MAY 10: A mile-long Union Pacific freight train is parked along a rail siding near the north shore of the Salton Sea as viewed on May 10, 2022 near Mecca, California. The Coachella Valley, located along Interstate 10 and south to the Salton Sea, is home to dozens of municipalities and boosts a winter population of 800,000 residents but drops to 400,000 residents in the hot summer months. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
America is already feeling the consequences of a looming nationwide rail strike

The labor dispute that could lead to the first national railroad strike in 30 years could begin as soon as this Friday. About 60,000 union members who work for the railroad are set to go on strike, including the engineers and conductors who make up the two-person crews on each train. Even though 45,000 other union members belong to unions that have reached tentative deals with the railroads, a strike by engineers and conductors would bring the freight rail system, which carries nearly 30% of the nation’s freight, to a grinding halt.

Amtrak says a strike would “significantly impact” 21,000 route miles that it operates outside of the northeast. In the northeast, where Amtrak owns the tracks, the impacts would be more minimal. Its high-speed Acela service, for instance, would not be impacted, but it says a “small number” of its Northeast Regional departures would be.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 6: U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh speaks during the annual North America's Building Trade's Unions Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. North America's Building Trade's Unions is a labor organization representing more than 3 million skilled craft professionals in the United States and Canada. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Biden and Cabinet officials in touch with rail companies and unions as threat of strike looms

Amtrak owns and maintain about 700 miles of track, primarily in the Northeast Corridor from Boston to Washington. But virtually all the remaining 97% of Amtrak’s nearly 22,000-mile system is on tracks owned and maintained by freight railroads, according to the Association of American Railroads.

