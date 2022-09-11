'Miracle baby' giraffe born at Columbus Zoo

(CNN) The Columbus Zoo has welcomed a long-legged, endangered new addition: a baby Masai giraffe.

"Not only is the calf fiercely cute, but his birth is especially significant as it marks an important achievement for the future of this endangered species," said the zoo.

After a few failed attempts, the baby boy was able to stand up, take a few steps, and nurse shortly after birth, says the zoo.

The day after his birth, zoo staff conducted a wellness exam and confirmed the calf is healthy.