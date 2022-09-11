California authorities capture fugitive accused of killing an 8-year-old girl 6 months ago

(CNN) Authorities have captured a man accused of killing an eight-year-old girl whose body was found at his central California home nearly six months ago, Lt. Joe Perez said in a news conference Sunday.

Investigators found the body of Sophia Mason at the home of her mother's boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, in Merced during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl in March, officials said. Attorney General Rob Bonta's office previously announced the capture of Jackson on Saturday in a news release.

Perez said investigators discovered Mason was malnourished, suffered continuous physical abuse, and was forced to live in a shed in the backyard of Jackson's home.

Hayward Police was called to a "report of an at-risk missing juvenile" on March 8 by a family member, who was not identified in statement. Detectives began investigating the disappearance of Mason and, within two days, arrested Mason's mother Samantha Johnson after "it was determined" there was probable cause for "corporal injury on a child," said Hayward officials.

"Merced PD has since added a murder charge against Johnson, in addition to the corporal injury and obstructing an officer's investigation charges filed by Hayward PD," said the Hayward city statement.

