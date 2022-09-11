A verbal encounter with police at a Black Lives Matter protest led pregnant activist to 4-year prison sentence

(CNN) Lawyers are pushing for a judge to reconsider the prison sentence of a South Carolina activist who was convicted for "breach of peace," aggravated over remarks she made to police during racial justice protests in 2020.

Brittany Martin, a 34-year-old Black woman, is expecting a baby later this year, but in the past months, she has suffered several health complications and lost weight, said Sybil Dione Rosado, one of the attorney's representing her.

"She has had preterm labor, she's had several events where she had to be taken on an emergency basis to the hospital," Rosado told CNN.

Martin was arrested in Sumter, South Carolina, after taking part in June 2020 protests prompted by the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Rosado said the verbal encounter that led to Martin's arrest was along the lines of, "I'm willing to die for the Black, are you willing to die for the blue? This is just a job for you. This is my life."

