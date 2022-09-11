3 injured in explosion at Aurora, Colorado apartment building, forcing hundreds of residents from their homes

(CNN) Hundreds of people will need to find new homes after an explosion at their apartment building in Aurora, Colorado, Saturday that injured at least three people, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Fire crews responded to the building along East Alameda Avenue after "reports of smoke conditions" on Saturday, the agency said on Twitter, and officials were "searching for hazards" when the explosion occurred.

Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim was taken to another hospital, but Aurora Fire Rescue did not detail their condition.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

"Heavy damage occurred as the result of an explosion to the west side of the structure," Aurora fire officials said Saturday afternoon. Authorities found "structural damage" as a result, though officials were still working to determine the extent and severity of the damage.

