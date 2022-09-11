Colorado police officer killed while responding to a disturbance

(CNN) An Arvada, Colorado, police officer was killed while responding to a disturbance early Sunday, Police Chief Link Strate said.

Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, was "killed serving his community," Arvada police said.

Vakoff and another officer responded to a scene with a "large family disturbance," Strate said at a news conference, and the two "arrived to a chaotic scene with multiple people in the street."

"The initial two officers tried to separate several belligerent and uncooperative individuals when the suspect began to fire and shot a female victim," Strate said. Gunfire between a suspect and police ensued, and both Vakoff and the suspect were shot.

The other officer on the scene tried to help Vakoff but was ultimately unsuccessful. Vakoff was transported to a hospital where he later died.

