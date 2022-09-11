Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York

In this image taken by Annie Leibowitz in April 2016 to mark the Queen's 90th birthday, she is pictured with four of her dogs: clockwise from top left Willow (corgi), Vulcan (dorgi), Candy (dorgi) and Holly (corgi).
London (CNN)Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.

The pair, who divorced in 1996, both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.
The source told CNN that the Duchess bonded with the monarch over a shared love of dog-walking and horse-riding.
    Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Sarah continued her friendship with the Queen by walking dogs through the Windsor estate, the source added.
      The Queen, who died Thursday at the age of 96, is reported to have had four dogs, two of whom are Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy.
        She is also reported to have left behind an older, mixed breed "dorgi" called Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy. It is unclear who will be looking after Candy and Lissy.
        Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and one of her corgis are seen at Scotland's Balmoral Castle in 1952.
        Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and one of her corgis are seen at Scotland's Balmoral Castle in 1952.
        A young Elizabeth, then a princess, gives a corgi a comforting hug at her home in London in 1936.
        A young Elizabeth, then a princess, gives a corgi a comforting hug at her home in London in 1936.
        Elizabeth, right, and her sister, Princess Margaret, work at a desk while a corgi lies on the floor beside them at Windsor Castle in 1940. Elizabeth was officially gifted her own corgi by her parents on her 18th birthday in 1944.
        Elizabeth, right, and her sister, Princess Margaret, work at a desk while a corgi lies on the floor beside them at Windsor Castle in 1940. Elizabeth was officially gifted her own corgi by her parents on her 18th birthday in 1944.
        The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, watch their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne play with their dogs during a family vacation at Balmoral Castle in 1955.
        The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, watch their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne play with their dogs during a family vacation at Balmoral Castle in 1955.
