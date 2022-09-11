Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York

London (CNN) Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.

The pair, who divorced in 1996, both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

The source told CNN that the Duchess bonded with the monarch over a shared love of dog-walking and horse-riding.

Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Sarah continued her friendship with the Queen by walking dogs through the Windsor estate, the source added.

The Queen, who died Thursday at the age of 96 , is reported to have had four dogs, two of whom are Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy.

