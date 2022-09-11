Goalkeeper runs across pitch to help save fan's life

(CNN) Barcelona's La Liga match against Cadiz on Saturday was temporarily halted with less than 10 minutes remaining after a fan suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands.

Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma has been praised on social media after he ran across the pitch with a medical kit and threw it into the stands.

In a statement issued on its website on Saturday, Cadiz said the man remained in hospital.

Ledesma runs towards the tribunes holding medical equipment.

"One of the medical teams went to the stands with a defibrillator and a monitor, starting the resuscitation tasks," read the statement.

"At the same time, FC Barcelona offered a second defibrillator in case its use was necessary, and it was brought to the area by the players themselves.

Read More