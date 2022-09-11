Max Verstappen claims fifth-straight victory by winning Italian Grand Prix

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 11:52 AM ET, Sun September 11, 2022

Max Verstappen celebrates victory at the Italian Grand Prix as he continues his F1 title defense.
(CNN)Max Verstappen tightened his grip on the Formula One drivers' championship with victory ahead of Charles Leclerc at the Italian Grand Prix.

It was Verstappen's fifth-straight victory and his first at the Italian Grand Prix -- much to the displeasure of the Ferrari fans who packed out Monza and were hoping for a Leclerc win.
The Dutchman now leads the driver standings by 116 points and could mathematically wrap up the title at the next race in Singapore.
    Sebastian Vettel believes world needs to 'rethink our behaviors' to tackle climate change
    Boos rang out around Monza as Sunday's race finished behind a safety car after Daniel Ricciardo had stopped on the track with five laps remaining.
      It meant Leclerc, who trailed Verstappen having taken an extra pit stop, was unable to mount a challenge on his rival in the closing stages.
        Throughout the race, however, it became apparent that Verstappen had the superior speed having climbed from seventh on the grid.
        "It was just controlling the gap at the end when the safety car came out," Verstappen said in his post-race interview. "Unfortunately, we didn't get a restart, but overall we had again a really good day."
          Spectators look on as Verstappen tops the podium in Monza.
          The Red Bull driver had to serve a five-place grid penalty after taking a new power unit component, but he quickly made light work of the drivers between him and pole-sitter Leclerc.
          He had moved into second place ahead of Mercedes' George Russell by the fifth lap and then took the lead as Leclerc pitted when a virtual safety car was deployed on lap 12.
          Dutch GP: Max Verstappen strengthens grip on Formula One title with victory on home soil
          Verstappen swapped tires himself on Lap 26 to hand the lead back to Leclerc, who pitted for a second time seven laps later. That gave Verstappen a lead of around 20 seconds, and his victory was eventually confirmed as the race finished behind the safety car.
          "The start was very good, I had a clean chicane," Verstappen added. "Then I could quickly get back into my rhythm and get into second.
          "It was really good on the tires, it was really enjoyably to drive today even though it was quite hot out there. A great day for us."
            A solid race for Russell saw him complete the podium behind Leclerc, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Mercedes Lewis Hamilton, both having started at the back of the grid following power unit penalties, surged through the field to finish fourth and fifth.
            Williams' Nyck de Vries, a late replacement for Alexander Albon who is undergoing treatment for appendicitis, finished ninth on his F1 debut and was awarded the Driver of the Day accolade.