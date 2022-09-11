New Delhi (CNN) India was still a British colony when Queen Elizabeth II was born in 1926, but it had been independent for nearly five years by the time she became Britain's monarch in February 1952.

How things have changed.

India, meanwhile, aspires to become a world power on the back of its growing economy and youthful population. Close to half of India's nearly 1.3 billion people are under the age of 25; many hadn't even been born when the Queen made her third, and final, visit to India in 1997.

Britian's Queen Elizabeth II inspects a guard of honour at the Presidential palace in New Delhi during her visit to India in 1997.

At an official level, India has been quick to pay its respects to the Queen -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences to Britain and his government declared Sunday a day of mourning.

But for many among the Indian public, her death is little more than a distant foreign news story -- highlighting just how deeply Britain's relationship with India, once the jewel in the Empire, has changed over the past 70 years.

Trading places

To be sure, among the G20 countries, the United Kingdom remains one of the largest investors in India with British companies employing close to 800,000 people in the country, according to a 2017 report, and bilateral relations remain strong.

But while British leaders often cite trade with India as an opportunity in the post-Brexit world, Indian leaders devote more energy to building ties with new partners.

When Theresa May became Prime Minister in 2016, she came to India on her first bilateral visit outside Europe, bringing a large trade delegation to drum up business for Britain in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum. And Boris Johnson planned to visit the country in April 2021 -- in what would have been his first trip to Asia since becoming Prime Minister in 2019 -- but was forced to cancel after Covid-19 cases in India soared. He later visited in 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Buckingham Palace in London, England in 2015.

In contrast, India's leader, Narendra Modi, visited more than 25 countries, among them resource-rich Turkmenistan, before finally making it to the UK in 2015.

Which makes sense: back in 2000, Britain's economy was more than three times the size of India's. By 2019, India had surpassed Britain in the rankings, according to World Bank figures.

Moving on from the past

Meanwhile, British leaders often talk about "the links of the past, ties of history, language and culture" between the two countries -- that's from a 2013 speech by then-British Prime Minister David Cameron.

But many Indians are far more concerned with the future. Take the idea of the Commonwealth, so often invoked by ardent Brexiteers as an alternative to the EU. In India, the grouping is hardly ever talked about.

Case in point: the 2018 Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London, when Prince Charles was named as the Queen's successor as the body's ceremonial head. Modi was there. But the headlines in India weren't about the goings-on at the summit. No. The focus was on Modi's outing at a public event with the Indian diaspora in central London and bilateral meetings with his opposite number at Number 10. <